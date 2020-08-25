Police identify another woman who died from 1 October related injuries
Police in California now say a 57 year old woman died from injuries she suffered during the 1 October shooting.
INJURIES SHE SUFFERED DURINGTHE -1- OCTOBER SHOOTING.THE CAUSE OF DEATH COMES NEARLYONE YEAR AFTER KIMBERLY GERVAISDIED.WHILE CALIFORNIA POLICE AREOFFICALLY CONNECTING HER DEATHTO THE SHOOTING-- METROSAYS IT DOES NOT PLAN TOINCREASE THE OFFICIAL DEATHTOLL.