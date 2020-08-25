Police identify another woman who died from 1 October related injuries

Kim Russell @SenGillibrand, another one killed by guns in Syracuse today. What will you do about it? https://t.co/qIPeYLLrAt #shootatweet 2 days ago

Kim Russell @RepYvetteClarke, another one killed by guns in Syracuse today. What will you do about it? https://t.co/qIPeYLLrAt #shootatweet 2 days ago

Kim Russell @RepJerryNadler, another one killed by guns in Syracuse today. What will you do about it? https://t.co/qIPeYLLrAt #shootatweet 2 days ago

Kim Russell @SenSchumer, another one killed by guns in Syracuse today. What will you do about it? https://t.co/qIPeYLLrAt #shootatweet 2 days ago

Kim Russell @NydiaVelazquez, another one killed by guns in Syracuse today. What will you do about it? https://t.co/qIPeYLLrAt #shootatweet 2 days ago

Markradcliffe @SenSchumer, another one killed by guns in Syracuse today. What will you do about it? https://t.co/wTb3K9i8fe #shootatweet 2 days ago