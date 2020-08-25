Shocking aftermath of torched Wisconsin car dealership following riots

After Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, was shot 7 times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, riots broke out in the small city 90 minutes from Chicago.

This shocking aftermath footage from August 24 shows the extent of damage to a car dealership that was ignited by some rioters.

"I knew the protest was going to happen [after the shooting of Blake] and it was something I wanted to capture," said Alex, the filmer.

"But yeah, for me and my family who are from Kenosha, it is getting to be a bit scary now." The same dealership was set alight two nights in a row.