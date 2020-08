California firefighter has his wallet stolen Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 4 minutes ago California firefighter has his wallet stolen A firefighter battling a fire in California had his wallet stolen and bank account drained. Now, authorities are looking for the man responsible. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STOLEN AND BANK ACCOUNTDRAINED.NOW - AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKINGTO IDENTIFY THE MANRESPONSIBLE.IT HAPPENED WHILE THEFIREFIGHTER WAS - BATTLINGCALIFORNIA'S C-Z-U LIGHTINGCOMPLEX FIRE.THIS IMAGE OF THE SUSPECT WASRELEASED BY THE SANTA CRUZCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.THE MAN WAS CAUGHT ON CAMERAUSING THE STOLEN CREDIT CARDSAT GAS STATION.AUTHORITIES SAY - THE THIEFALSO TOOK PERSONAL ITEMS.THE FAMILY OF A BLACK MAN SHOT