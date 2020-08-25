Cincinnati postal workers rally to 'Save the Post Office'

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:55s - Published 3 weeks ago

"Postal workers and supportersof the USPS tell me theservice they do is essentialto the American public.

Andthey fear if more is not doneright now to support the postoffice, than as soon as theelection is over, they'll beright back in this same spot.Fighting to maintain the postoffice."PACK:áá NATS: "USmail, not for sale!""US mail,not for sale!" áá SIGNS HELDHIGH, THESE POSTAL WORKERS AREHITTING THE PAVEMENT.

ALL TOSAVE THIS - áNATS: dropping aletter in the mail boxá - THEABILITY, TO DROP A LETTER INTHE MAIL.

AND HAVE ITDELIVERED, ON TIME.

MICHELLEHOSKINS/Dock expediter USPS"We serve every singleAmerican There's not a personthat we don't serve."MICHELLEHOSKINS SPENT THE LAST 27YEARS AS A DOCK EXPEDITER FORTHE United States POSTALSERVICE.MICHELLE HOSKINS/Dockexpediter USPS "I'm dedicated.I take joy in knowing thatpeople are getting their mail.SHE SAYS PROPOSED CHANGESINCLUDING CUTS TO BLUE MAILBOXES, MAIL PROCESSINGMACHINES AND POST OFFICE HOURSNATIONWIDE WILL HURT THEPUBLIC.

MICHELLE HOSKINS/Dockexpediter USPS "It's scarybecause that just delays theamount of mail that we haveevery single day.

Our machinesrun 24/7.

So it's not likethey just shut down.

They'rebeing used."JIM SIZEMORE/PRESIDENT AMERICAN POSTAL WORKERSUNION GREATER CINCINNATI "Isit just slows the mail down."AND THOUGH PROPOSED CHANGESARE ON HOLD, AMERICAN POSTALWORKER UNION OF GREATERCINCINNATI PRESIDENT JIMSIZEMORE SAYS THE AFFECTS AREALREADY BEING FELT.

TWO MAILPROCESSING MACHINES WEREREMOVED IN CINCINNATI.

ANDANOTHER SIX, WERE TAKENOFFLINE.

JIM SIZEMORE/PRESIDENT AMERICAN POSTAL WORKERSUNION GREATER CINCINNATI "Theywant to treat it like abusiness, but it's a serviceACCORDING TO STATISTICS FROMTHE U-S-P-S, POSTAL REVENUEHAS INCREASED ANNUALLY FROM2010 TO 2019.

(WILL HAVE AGRAPHIC HERE $67.1 B 2010$71.1 BILLION 2019)BUT THE