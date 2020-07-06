Global  
 

'Messi could oust Barca president'

'Messi could oust Barca president'

'Messi could oust Barca president'

Spanish Football expert Terry Gibson believes Lionel Messi's decision to leave Barcelona is a 'power play' to oust the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.


Barcelona fans call on president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign outside club offices after Lionel Messi's transfer bombshell

Barcelona fans have gathered outside the club's offices to call for president Josep Maria Bartomeu...
Lionel Messi's future with Barcelona still in question

Barcelona is on the verge of announcing a new coach, and it may have a new president next year.
Josep Maria Bartomeu 'decides to resign' after members go amid Lionel Messi exit

Josep Maria Bartomeu 'decides to resign' after members go amid Lionel Messi exit Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club with a number of Nou Camp board members...
Bartomeu reveals 'non-transferable' players

Bartomeu reveals 'non-transferable' players

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu insists that Lionel Messi is amongst a number of players who will not be allowed to leave the club.

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.

Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report

Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Lionel Messi will end his career at the Catalan club, dismissing a report saying the Argentine won't renew his contract

