Dozens of wolves relocated to enclosures built for Joe Exotic’s tigers due to Colorado wildfires Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 02:11s - Published 4 minutes ago Dozens of wolves relocated to enclosures built for Joe Exotic’s tigers due to Colorado wildfires The W.O.L.F Sanctuary had to evacuate 30 wolves over the weekend after staff say two wildfires in the area started to burn a little too close for comfort. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this