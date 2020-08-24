Tracy Tutor Talks 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles', New Book
Tracy Tutor Talks 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles', New Book
Real-estate agent and star of Bravo's hit show "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" Tracy Tutor is now making a name for herself as an author with the release of her book 'Fear Is Just A Four-Letter Word'.
Speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the star shares the inspiration behind her new project & opens up about her experience with COVID-19.
