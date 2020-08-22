Hurricane Hunters fly into Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

The Hurricane Hunters flew into Laura to get an up close look at the storm.

- the crew is based out of biloxi- but relocated to- south carolina because of storm- laura and marco.- hurricane hunters use wc- 130j- "hercules" aircraft equipped with meteorological- instruments.- the crews fly into tropical and- winter storms to collect- information about movement, - intensity, and size.- hurricane laura is moving up th- gulf coast..

And is expected to- strengthen before coming ashore- late wednesday