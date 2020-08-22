Global  
 

Hurricane Hunters fly into Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Hurricane Hunters fly into Hurricane Laura
The Hurricane Hunters flew into Laura to get an up close look at the storm.

The ... are looking for to and fly ryan- at the storm.

- the crew is based out of biloxi- but relocated to- south carolina because of storm- laura and marco.- hurricane hunters use wc- 130j- "hercules" aircraft equipped with meteorological- instruments.- the crews fly into tropical and- winter storms to collect- information about movement, - intensity, and size.- hurricane laura is moving up th- gulf coast..

And is expected to- strengthen before coming ashore- late wednesday




