Berryhill voters deciding on bond

ON A MULTI-MILLION DOLLARBOND TODAY.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S KATIE KELEHER TELLS USWHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE BOND- AND WHY THE DISTRICT SAYSIT'S NEEDED.BERRYHILL RESIDENTS AREVOTING ON A 20.7 MILLIONDOLLAR BOND - THE LARGEST INSCHOOL HISTORY.

IF APPROVED- IT WILL BRING A LOT OFUPGRADES TO THE DISTRICT.SOME OF THE ITEMS IN THEBOND INCLUDEA TOTAL REMODEL OF THEDISTRICT'S AUDITORIUM.

TURFFOR THE FOOTBALL FIELD ANDRESURFACING THE TRACK.NEW TEXTBOOKS AND BANDUNIFORMS. AND UPGRADES TOTECHNOLOGY AND SOFTWARE.SUPERINTENDENT MIKE CAMPBELLSAYS THE UPGRADES ARENECESSARY FOR THE DISTRICTTO STAY COMPETITIVE." They go to other districtsand see nice facilities andthey deserve the same hereat Berryhill.

And, you know,of course it's for the kidsand that's what we're herefor." CAMPBELL SAYS THIS ISTHE DISTRICT'S LARGEST BONDSINCE 2009.

IT WOULD ALSOINCLUDE THE CONSTRUCTION OFMULTIPURPOSE ROOMS ANDCLASSROOMS AT BOTH THEELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLTHAT WILL ALSO SERVE ASTORNADO SHELTERS.

