Several Mass. Towns Face Mail-In Voting Issues Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:12s - Published 8 minutes ago Several Mass. Towns Face Mail-In Voting Issues A handful of Massachusetts cities and towns are dealing with mail in voting issues, with one week before the September 1 Primary. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Mass. towns setup ballot boxes to collect mail-in voting



Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin will give the public insights next week into how much interest voters have expressed in acquiring mail-in ballots for the Sept. 1 primary. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago