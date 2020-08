Ben Dennis 8News A massive surge of Virginia voters are requesting to vote absentee before the general election. Richmond’s election… https://t.co/fVYXyVvBNu 4 days ago



Related videos from verified sources Massive protest hits Minneapolis streets after police shot unarmed Black man in Wisconsin



The people of Minneapolis, Minnesota gathered to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake on Monday. (August 24) Blake was shot in the back seven times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:35 Published 21 hours ago Protest In New York City In Response To Wisconsin Police Shooting



Demonstrators marched from Times Square to protest after police in Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake, 29, in the back. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:40 Published 1 day ago