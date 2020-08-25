RV without internet

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 15 minutes ago

C1 3 while it sounds easy enough, you might ask yourself, when was the last time you went 48 hours without any screen time?

a salt lake city company is willing to pay you one thousand dollars to go off- line.

The company.... satellite internet... will select someone from the entries and that person will have to stay in an r-v at one of america's national parks.

The company will reimburse the cost of the r-v rental on top of the $1,000 and provide the winner with a digital hotspot to re- connect from wherever they are.

The winner is expected to share their digital detox off-line experience online.

Check out the company's website for details.

