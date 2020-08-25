Jacob Blake's mother praying for son and nation's healing
"No one is superior to the other," said Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, after she told reporters she was praying for the healing of her son and also the healing of the nation.
🐾𝓚𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓚𝓪𝓽❤️𝙍𝙇𝙉𝟐𝟒𝟕🅰️🐘🏈 RT @ShannonBream: Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, says she started to pray in his hospital room. Blake stopped her, asked police offi… 8 seconds ago
Ozark Finesse Guy Redux RT @SkyNews: "How dare we hate what we are?"
Jacob Blake's mother Julia Jackson calls for people to "pray for healing for our nation", add… 2 minutes ago
Draugrnaut RT @ShelbyTalcott: “America IS great – when we behave greatly,” Jacob Blake’s mother just said at a press conference.
She added that she i… 2 minutes ago
#SeekingTheTruth Julia Jackson, Mother Of Jacob Blake, Says She Is ‘Praying’ For Police Officers, Condemns Rioting And Looting In So… https://t.co/a1cTcHbRKR 3 minutes ago
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department makes plans to help protect the cityThe Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is making plans to help protect the city from protesters Tuesday night.
Night Of Violence Follows Day Of Peaceful Protests In Wisconsin After Shooting Of Jacob BlakeA day of peaceful protests escalated into a night of violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest comes in response to the shooting of a Black man by police. Jacob Blake is now said to be paralyzed from..
2nd Night Of Protests After Man Shot By Police In KenoshaJacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday, is now said to be paralyzed from the waist down, Mola Lenghi reports (2:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon - August 25, 2020