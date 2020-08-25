Jacob Blake's mother praying for son and nation's healing Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:13s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:13s - Published Jacob Blake's mother praying for son and nation's healing "No one is superior to the other," said Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, after she told reporters she was praying for the healing of her son and also the healing of the nation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jacob Blake's Mother: 'Healing,' Not 'Violence' or 'Destruction' The mother of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, man who was shot in the back multiple times by...

Newsmax - Published 2 hours ago



