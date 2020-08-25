Global  
 

Jacob Blake's mother praying for son and nation's healing

"No one is superior to the other," said Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, after she told reporters she was praying for the healing of her son and also the healing of the nation.


Jacob Blake's Mother: 'Healing,' Not 'Violence' or 'Destruction'

The mother of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, man who was shot in the back multiple times by...
Newsmax - Published


