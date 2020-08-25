Gulfport Municipal Marina still under evacuation

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 20 minutes ago

The Gulfport Municipal Marina is still under mandatory evacuation until Hurricane Laura is no longer considered a threat.

- - the gulfport municipal marina i- still under mandatory - evacuation until hurrican laura- is no longer considered a - threat.

- on august 22nd, the city of - gulfport determined that- a mandatory evacuation was- necessary because of the- two, unpredictable tropical - systems in the gulf.- however, now that marco is no - longer considered a - threat, the city of gulfport- wants to make all tenants of- the gulfport marina aware that- their boats are still not - allowed back in the marina- because of hurricane laura.

- the city recognizes that the- situation is not ideal with - two tropical systems back to- back, but they follow the - national hurricane center for - the safest measures.- - george manemann, harbormaster,- city of - gulfport: "we're trying to- protect city property.

This is - 20 million dollar marina- with a lot of equipment in thes- towers out here on the piers.

W- need to keep boats- out of that if they break loose- from their moin so any time we- - - - feel like we're going to take a- rise in seawater and a breeze o- a blow from the southeast, we - need- to make sure nobody is breaking- their moin and getting into cit- property."- - - - the city of biloxi public - marinas and harbors are also- still under - mandatory evacuation at this- time.

