RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is?

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:46s - Published
While the Republican National Convention this week has clearly indicated President Donald Trump now owns the GOP, one question remains.

Can the Republican party survive in an America growing irreversibly more diverse through the 2020s?

According to CNN, the 2016 GOP convention rippled with unresolved tension and 'never Trumpers.'

But the conspicuous absence of dissent at this year's event underscores how the party has been stamped with 'Trump,' just like a downtown skyscraper.


