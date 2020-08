Maguire court case 'incredibly heated' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Maguire court case 'incredibly heated' Sky News reporter Martha Kelner reports from Greece after Harry Maguire was given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery. 0

