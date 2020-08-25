Global  
 

Family Demands Justice For Jacob Blake

Blake, a father of six, is now paralyzed after being shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha.

CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.


Jacob Blake Paralyzed After He Was Shot By Wisconsin Police, Family Attorney Says

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police in Wisconsin, is now...
Wisconsin declares state of emergency amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin's governor has declared a state of emergency following ongoing unrest in Kenosha after...
Jacob Blake's mother praying for son and nation's healing [Video]

"No one is superior to the other," said Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, after she told reporters she was praying for the healing of her son and also the healing of the nation.

Jacob Blake's Family, Attorneys Say His Spinal Cord Was Severed [Video]

Jacob Blake's family told reporters he was shot seven time by Kenosha police, and was left paralyzed with severed spinal cord and several organs damaged. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Businesses destroyed during unrest in Kenosha [Video]

Several businesses have been destroyed in Kenosha during protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

