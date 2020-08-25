Family Demands Justice For Jacob Blake
Blake, a father of six, is now paralyzed after being shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha.
CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Jacob Blake's mother praying for son and nation's healing"No one is superior to the other," said Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, after she told reporters she was praying for the healing of her son and also the healing of the nation.
Jacob Blake's Family, Attorneys Say His Spinal Cord Was SeveredJacob Blake's family told reporters he was shot seven time by Kenosha police, and was left paralyzed with severed spinal cord and several organs damaged. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Businesses destroyed during unrest in KenoshaSeveral businesses have been destroyed in Kenosha during protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake.