Marshall predicts 'mass fraud' related to mail-in voting

However, experts have found no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

The Republican Senate candidate believes the opportunity for fraud is greatest in states conducting their elections primarily by mail in November.

OF KANSAS CITY, KANSAS.KANSAS SENATECANDIDATE "ROGERMARSHALL" SAYS HETHINKS THERE WILL BEWIDESPREAD VOTERFRAUD IN THE NOVEMBERELECTION.IT'S A CLAIM THEPRESIDENT HAS MADE --INCLUDING YESTERDAYAFTER HE WAS OFFICIALLYNOMINATED AS THEREPUBLICAN PARTY'SCANDIDATE.HOWEVER -- AWASHINGTON POSTREPORT CITES NINEDIFFERENTINVESTIGATIONS WHICHHAVE FOUND NO EVIDENCEOF WIDESPREAD VOTERFRAUD IN ANY STATE.WE ASKED MARSHALL --WHY HE IS CONCERNEDABOUT VOTER FRAUD.Rep.

Roger MarshallKansas"We can have a safe election,but weshould also have an electionwithoutfraud.

But when you're massmailingout to people who were onceregistered, people that died 5or 10years ago are getting ballots insomestates right now.

Even at my ownhouse, I got applications forballotsfor two of my children whohaven'tlived there for a decade"MARSHALL'S OPPONENT INNOVEMBER IS DEMOCRATBARBARA BOLLIER.THE MOST RECENT POLLFROM "SURVEY U-S-A"SHOWS MARSHALLLEADING BO