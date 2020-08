RNC Analysis With CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett



Garrett looks at the reaction to night one of the Republican National Convention. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:24 Published 18 minutes ago

2020 Republican National Convention Ratings Are In, 'West Wing' Reunion to Air on HBO Max & More | THR News



The cast of 'West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode, the opening night of the 2020 RNC was down in ratings and 'The Joe Exotic' scripted drama starring Kate McKinnon.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:14 Published 29 minutes ago