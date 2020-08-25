Ohio invites hackers to try to break into voting websites

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:36s - Published 5 minutes ago

OHIO'S CHIEF ELECTIONS OFFICER WANTS VOTING WEBSITES HACKED. SERIOUSLY! THERE'S AN INVITATION ONLINE FOR "ETHICAL" HACKERS. IT'S CALLED A "VULNERABILITY DISCLOSURE POLICY." NO OTHER STATE HAS ONE AND SECRETARY OF STATE FRANK LAROSE THINKS IT MAKES VOTING SAFER. "well good morning everyone..." ohio's latest november task force meeting... "...if you find a hole and tell us about it... we're not going to sue you..." included offers to hackers... "...these are white hat hackers..." unique roles in election security no other state offers. matt masterson/ us homeland security, senior cyber analyst: "ohio really is ahead of the curve on this... these already taking proactive steps..." That's Matt Masterson of U.S. Homeland Security. Their info sharing and analysis center gets daily risk intelligence from all 50 states... and see no better partner than Ohio and its one-of-a-kind "vulnerability disclosure policy." "now you get the benefit of the incredible cyber security researchers across this country.

You've given them permission to and an ability to work with you to identify those holes in your outer perimeter." For the first time... so-called "white hat hackers"... routinely hired by private companies to find and help patch holes in cybersecurity... have invites to scan nine state government sites... including vote-ohio, safe-at-home-ohio, even Secretary of State Frank LaRose's page. Voting machines, electronic pollbooks, ballot markers and county voter registration systems are off limits. So is "phishing", "spoofing", "defacement" and anything that could do damage. And if hackers should find social security numbers, credit card or bank account numbers... this policy asks hackers to immediately "stop and tell" authorities. They are also supposed to keep quiet about problems found "during the 120-day window" created by LaRose's staff to fix any bugs. The feds and law enforcement could see these reports. But Ohio's policy promises "no legal action", "no lawsuits" and anonymity. LaRose is letting hackers use "pseudonyms" and "throw away email account" to protect their identities. Jeremiah Grossman/ good guy hacker: "...if you think of hacker as jedi and sith, i'm definitely on the good guy side.

Jeremiah Grossman... a "white hat hacker" for 20 years... just heard of Ohio's program... but sees no advantage for bad guy hackers who if interested would barge in anyway. Jeremiah Grossman/ security analyst: "there's lots of people out there like myself included who wouldn't mind testing the security of a system that we might have interest in.

And if we find a vulnerability, we would just like as good samaritans want to be able to report it to the right people so it can be fixed." "Critics say the difference between good and bad hackers is as thin as those double-yellow lines.

They wonder about the timing of Ohio's move and how the state plans to handle hackers who abuse access.

You'll hear from Secretary LaRose tomorrow. Larry Seward... WCPO... Nine News."