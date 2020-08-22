Global  
 

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University after scandal.

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Role At Liberty University Is In Question

Jerry Falwell Jr. denies reports he resigned from Liberty University. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to...
Jerry Falwell denies claim he resigned from Liberty U, says he's on indefinite leave

In an interview with Politico Monday evening, Jerry Falwell Jr. denied reports that he has resigned...
Liberty University Confirms Indefinite Leave for Falwell Jr.

Liberty University's board of trustees Friday confirmed its decision to place school President Jerry...
luvnlife56

Michelle RT @ChrisRRegan: Jerry Falwell Jr steps down, says he wants to spend more time watching his family. 5 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on..

Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and..

After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most..

