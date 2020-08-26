With New Tools, Chrome Does Remote Workers A Solid

If you're an avid user of Google's Chrome browser, be sure to get the latest update.

According to Gizmodo, Chrome is rolling out a handful of new tools that should make working from home a fair bit easier.

One new feature is that all Chrome tabs will load 10% faster.

That will help you save face when you're trying to surreptitiously look something up in a Zoom meeting.

Another is tab groups, which allows you to create distinct categories around your browsing habits, creating a kind of digital filing system.

Another useful tool is the ability to fill out and save PDFs in the Chrome browser, allowing you to pick up where you left off next time an edited draft is opened.

As with any new changes, though, Google notes 'features sometimes take time until they roll out to every browser.'