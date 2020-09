Denver voters to decide on sales tax increase that would go toward services to help the homeless Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:54s - Published 2 weeks ago Denver voters to decide on sales tax increase that would go toward services to help the homeless Residents will vote in November on whether to increase the city’s sales tax by 0.25% to help invest in services aimed at resolving homelessness in Denver. 0

Related news from verified sources Denver City Council approves 0.25% sales tax increase, sending it to November ballot If approved by voters, the tax would charge shoppers an extra 2.5 cents on every $10 purchase of...

