Blitz 16 Preview: Clinton Arrows Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:26s - Published 5 days ago Blitz 16 Preview: Clinton Arrows The Arrows have a ton of optimism going into 2020. They bring a lot of experience and talent back for another year including their quarterback who is finally 100 percent. Head coach Judd Boswell feels his team has enough on both sides of the ball to have a very good year after going 5-6 last season. 0

