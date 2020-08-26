What you need to know about stalkerware | Eva Galperin 7 minutes ago Video Credit: TED - Duration: 12:56s - Published What you need to know about stalkerware | Eva Galperin "Full access to a person's phone is the next best thing to full access to a person's mind," says cybersecurity expert Eva Galperin. In an urgent talk, she describes the emerging danger of stalkerware -- software designed to spy on someone by gaining access to their devices without their knowledge -- and calls on antivirus companies to recognize these programs as malicious in order to discourage abusers and protect victims. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this DTS Solution RT @shah_sheikh: Supply Chain Risk Management – What You Need to Know to Build a Successful SCRM Program: There is a story from years ago a… 36 seconds ago Isiah Kurz What you need to know about the payment pause for student loan borrowers https://t.co/4ggldt0Hx7 36 seconds ago Dooooooog! @BkmnVOLUME2 <- justice and also a giant suicune? Gosh, what ISN'T to love about you? 💛 I know this is more Sabado… https://t.co/yK0y4dHEjz 51 seconds ago ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕒𝕟 𝕄. 𝕊𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕠𝕟 @ss6xin Exactly what it is.. people hopping on the bandwagon thinking they know everything about superheroes cause… https://t.co/y9ZgTJNulq 57 seconds ago carissa ann 💀💕 RT @jcsrake: i know we’re all hurting but please remember that we need to live life for corey. we have to keep his legacy alive. don’t forg… 1 minute ago Shah Sheikh Supply Chain Risk Management – What You Need to Know to Build a Successful SCRM Program: There is a story from year… https://t.co/JDZtiRXd60 1 minute ago Bryce Rassilyer, CPA RT @CLAconnect: Learn more about the Provider Relief Fund, including funding opportunities and terms and conditions that apply. https://t.c… 1 minute ago Meaghan Burden Trust @MarkPFIsher : We want to make sure that we are giving enough time and space that they need. Is this somethin… https://t.co/z3H7zbbiho 1 minute ago

