Northrop's Jason Doerffler named Colts/NFL Coach of the Week Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 weeks ago Northrop's Jason Doerffler named Colts/NFL Coach of the Week Jason Doerffler was named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week after guiding Northrop to a win over Homestead 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jacksonville... in some high school football news...what a week it's been for northrop and head coach jason doerffler... the bruins bench boss was named the first colts/nfl coach of the week for the 20- 20 season after guiding his team to a 25-21 win over homestead last friday...the win for the bruins snapped a 13 game losing streak and was the school's first-ever against the spartans.... damarius cowen led the way on the ground with 276 rushing yards and four scores... northrop will host south side this friday





