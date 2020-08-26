High School Volleyball: Heritage edges Carroll

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

7-4 the final..

Final stop comes on the volleyball court... 4-0 heritage paying carroll a visit...chargers took the first set..

Heritage stormed back in the second... allison richman with the denial at the net puts the pats up three... back comes carroll... aliyah saylor with authority for the kill... chargers within two... then... it's alexandra sparks... she gets up for the solo block of her own... carroll back within a point... but that's as close as they would get... lainey simmons..

Just a freshman for heritage..

With the kill...patriots take set two 25-17... they'd take a tight one over carroll tonight in