Nick Sandmann statement from the RNC

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:41s - Published 17 minutes ago

The former Covington Catholic student who got caught up in a media story in January of 2019 spoke via a videotaped statement played at the 2020 RNC.

"My life changed in that oneminute."DAY TWO OF THEREPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTIONFEATURED A NUMBER OF FACESFROM KENTUCKY -- INCLUDING THECOVINGTON CATHOLIC TEENAGERWHO WAS AT THE CENTER OF AMEDIA STORM LAST YEAR WHEN HISCLASS VISITED WASHINGTON D-C.THANKS FOR JOINING US FOR WCPO9 NEWS AT 11.I'M CRAIGMCKEE.I'M TANYA O'ROURKE.WEWILL HAVE MUCH MORE FROM THER-N-C -- BUT WE WANT TO STARTWITH NICHOLAS SANDMANN'SWORDS.

TONIGHT IS THE FIRSTTIME WE'VE HEARD áHISá SIDE OFTHE STORY."Looking back now, how could Ihave possilbly imagined thatthe simple act of putting onthat Red hat would unleashhate from the left and makemyself the target of networkand cable news networksnationwide."IT IS HARD TOFORGET SANDMANN STANDING TOETO TOE WITH A NATIVE AMERICANACTIVIST.HE SAID TONIGHT -- HEFACED IMMEDIATE BACKLASH FROMTHE MEDIA AND ON SOCIAL MEDIAáBEFOREá, HE SAYS, THEY KNEWTHE WHOLE STORY."I found myself face to facewith NathanPhilips...""While the media portrayed meas an aggressor with arelentless smirk on my face,in reality the video confirmsI was standing with my handsbehind my back and an awkwardsmile on my face that hid twothoughts.

One, don't doanything to further agitatethe man banging a drum in myface and two I was trying tofollow a family friend'sadvice never do anything toembarrass your family, yourschool or yourcommunity."SANDMANN -- NOW 18YEARS OLD -- FILED LAWSUITSAGAINST SIX MAJOR MEDIACOMPANIES.TWO OF THOSELAWSUITS -- ONE AGAINST THEWASHINGTON POST AND ONEAGAINST C-N-N -- WERE SETTLEDOUT OF COU