First Lady Melania Trump took the spotlight during Tuesday's Republican National Convention, and the president's son Eric had strong words in defense of his father; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Day 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention will include speeches by Secretary of State Mike...

Every word in Melania Trump's speech to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night will be...

President Trump's wife will address the Republican National Convention. But just who is the First...