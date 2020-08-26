Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast And Latest On Hurricane Laura
Latest track of Hurricane Laura as it approaches Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.
MDOT, MEMA preparing for possible floodingMDOT and MEMA are preparing for possible flooding from Hurricane Laura.
Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-25-20 11PMMeteorologist Dave Warren shares the details of the latest advisory.
Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coastTropical Storm Marco Marco weakens to Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to strengthen to a Category Two before making landfall Wednesday.