Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast And Latest On Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast And Latest On Hurricane Laura

Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast And Latest On Hurricane Laura

Latest track of Hurricane Laura as it approaches Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MDOT, MEMA preparing for possible flooding [Video]

MDOT, MEMA preparing for possible flooding

MDOT and MEMA are preparing for possible flooding from Hurricane Laura.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:37Published
Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-25-20 11PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-25-20 11PM

Meteorologist Dave Warren shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:16Published
Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast

Tropical Storm Marco Marco weakens to Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to strengthen to a Category Two before making landfall Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:43Published