New Yorkers Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

The family of a Black man shot by Wisconsin police is speaking out as protests continue across the country, including here in New York; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.


"They're Not Hearing Us": New Yorkers Hit The Streets To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake

They're Not Hearing Us: New Yorkers Hit The Streets To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake Protesters marching on Monday night against police violence "I just can't believe what's going...
Gothamist - Published

Nas Gets Involved In Demanding Justice For Jacob Blake: "Unarmed. Shot 7 Times In The Back. Coward S**t"

Nas Gets Involved In Demanding Justice For Jacob Blake: "Unarmed. Shot 7 Times In The Back. Coward S**t" New York rapper Nas has come forward to speak out...
SOHH - Published

Bernie Kerik to Newsmax TV: 'Wait for Investigation' Into Jacob Blake Shooting

"Nobody knows" the full details of the events surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake by police...
Newsmax - Published


