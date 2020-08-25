New Yorkers Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

The family of a Black man shot by Wisconsin police is speaking out as protests continue across the country, including here in New York; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

"Nobody knows" the full details of the events surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake by police...

New York rapper Nas wants justice for Jacob Blake. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to speak out...

Protesters marching on Monday night against police violence "I just can’t believe what's going...

Dreamer9177 RT @OMGStacks : New Yorkers Protest For Jacob Blake, Who Was Shot In The Back By Wisconsin Police! https://t.co/duwjipvj9a https://t.co/nz4E… 6 hours ago

Preserve Our Brooklyn Neighborhoods "They're Not Hearing Us": New Yorkers Hit The Streets To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake https://t.co/wgYwlkSCpN via @gothamist 6 hours ago

Calvin Neal They hear us but the sonofabitches don't care. https://t.co/IWH1I5bnaK 5 hours ago

EXIT MY FACE New Yorkers Protest For Jacob Blake, Who Was Shot In The Back By Wisconsin Police! - Some of the Alan Swinney Pro… https://t.co/HfnWPlLmiy 4 hours ago

m🌷chelle @ comms OPEN! RT @Rosemvmt : Hundreds of New Yorkers have gathered in Times Square to protest the cops who shot Jacob Blake. No justice, no peace. #Bl … 4 hours ago

Mads 🌱 RT @WNYC : "We should be angry. They’re not listening to us, they’re not hearing us, they don't care." New Yorkers marched for hours on Mo… 2 hours ago

木村二郎 (Jiro Kimura) RT @Gothamist : "They're Not Hearing Us": New Yorkers Hit The Streets To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake https://t.co/1vFoWW3SCa http… 2 hours ago