New Yorkers Protest Jacob Blake Shooting
The family of a Black man shot by Wisconsin police is speaking out as protests continue across the country, including here in New York; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Web Central TV New Yorkers Protest Jacob Blake Shooting https://t.co/WW9mM16w8N via @webcentraltv 3 minutes ago
木村二郎 (Jiro Kimura) RT @Gothamist: "They're Not Hearing Us": New Yorkers Hit The Streets To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake
https://t.co/1vFoWW3SCa http… 2 hours ago
Mads 🌱 RT @WNYC: "We should be angry. They’re not listening to us, they’re not hearing us, they don't care."
New Yorkers marched for hours on Mo… 2 hours ago
m🌷chelle @ comms OPEN! RT @Rosemvmt: Hundreds of New Yorkers have gathered in Times Square to protest the cops who shot Jacob Blake.
No justice, no peace.
#Bl… 4 hours ago
EXIT MY FACE New Yorkers Protest For Jacob Blake, Who Was Shot In The Back By Wisconsin Police! -
Some of the Alan Swinney Pro… https://t.co/HfnWPlLmiy 4 hours ago
Calvin Neal They hear us but the sonofabitches don't care.
https://t.co/IWH1I5bnaK 5 hours ago
Preserve Our Brooklyn Neighborhoods "They're Not Hearing Us": New Yorkers Hit The Streets To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake https://t.co/wgYwlkSCpN via @gothamist 6 hours ago
Dreamer9177 RT @OMGStacks: New Yorkers Protest For Jacob Blake, Who Was Shot In The Back By Wisconsin Police! https://t.co/duwjipvj9a https://t.co/nz4E… 6 hours ago
People surround local GOP during Jacob Blake protestA protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake started peaceful...but changed.
Fires, national guard and chaos hit Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob BlakeDuring a protest turned riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this dump truck was set ablaze on August 25 and the national guard was called in as rioting and looting descended on the small city after the police..
Shocking aftermath of torched Wisconsin car dealership following riotsAfter Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, was shot 7 times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, riots broke out in the small city 90 minutes from Chicago.
This shocking aftermath..