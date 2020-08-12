Global  
 

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Doctors say West Nile virus should NOT cause panic

Doctors say a recent case of West Nile virus in Dekalb County should not alarm you.

Will receive one warning.

After that it's 25 dollars for the first offense... and 50 dollars for the second offense.

Doctors say a recent case of west nile virus in georgia... should not alarm you.

According to doctors ... people contract west nile from mosquito bites.

The virus has symptoms that are similar to covid-19.

West nile can also be asymptomatic ..

Meaning the infected person might not show any symptoms. according to dr. jeffrey stephens ... one out of five people will experience headaches, fever and muscle aches.

But dr. stephens says... there are viruses that are more problematic.

"influenza and covid would be much bigger to do than west nile.

West nile is pretty sporadic.

Most people who are exposed to west nile have no symptoms at all or very minimal."

Doctor stephens says ... one out of




