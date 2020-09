G.T. Bynum wins re-election

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 weeks ago

TULSA MAYORAL ELECTION.VOTERS CHOOSING G-T BYNUM TOLEAD THE CITY OF TULSA FORANOTHER FOUR YEARS.

THEINCUMBENT WINNING RE-ELECTION TONIGHT... WITH52-PERCENT OF THE VOTE.BYNUM BEATING SIXCHALLENGERS -- INCLUDINGGREG ROBINSON..

WHO ALSO HADA STRONG SHOWING WITH OVER28-PERCENT OF THE VOTE.ROUNDING OUT THE REST OF THEBALLOT... CRAIG IMMEL...PAUL TAY... ZACKRI WHITLOW..AND TY WALKER.OUR TEAM COVERAGE BEGINSWITH 2 WORKS FOR YOU'SSIERRA PIZZARO.

SHE'S LIVEAT MAYOR BYNUM'S WATCH PARTYAT TULSA'S ADMIRAL TWINDRIVE-IN.THE CITY OF TULSA WILL SEEANOTHER FOUR YEARS OF MAYORG.T.

BYNUM.

HE SWEEPED OTHERCANDIDATES BY TAKING 52% OFTHE VOTES.TO RECAP HIS WATCH PARTY FORUS.

2 WORKS FOR YOU'SSIERRA PIZARRO.IT'S A WRAP HERE.

THEYACCOMPLISHED WHAT THEY'VEWORKED FOR.

THE FIRSTPEOPLE MAYOR G.T.

BYNUMTHANKED ARE HIS FAMILY.FOLLOWED BY HIS CAMPAIGNTEAM.

HE HAD A BIG SMILE ONHIS FACE WHILE HE DID IT.BYNUM: "and we were the onlycampaign in this race thatfocused on every Tulsan inevery part of town, in everypolitical party becauseeverybody in Tulsa deservesto have that outreach anddeserves a mayor who willserve all of them."MAYOR BYNUM WENT ON TO THANKTHE TEAM AT THE CITY OFTULSA.I'M SIERRA PIZARRO.

2 WORKSFOR YOU.(SIERRA PITCHES TO DANE ONDOUBLE BOX)