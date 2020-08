Lucas Giolito Speaks After Pitching No-Hitter Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:10s - Published 5 minutes ago Lucas Giolito Speaks After Pitching No-Hitter Giolito pitched the season's first no-hitter Tuesday night as the White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. 0

