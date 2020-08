Financial Focus for August 25 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 minutes ago Financial Focus for August 25 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. A new technology called PopID would allow people to use their face to pay for items at stores, check-in to work and sign in to class using facial recognition software. Wells Fargo will pay back nearly $8 million in wages to employees after being accused of discrimination. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TAKING A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS ONWALL STREET...DOW DOWN SLIGHTLY.NASDAQ UP ALMOST ONEPERCENT.SP500 UP SLIGHTLY.AND GAMING...BOYD AND MGM DOWN ALMOST ONEPERCENT.CAESARS DOWN ALMOST TWO PERCENTLAS VEGAS SANDS UP SLIGHTLY.WYNN DOWN MORE THAN HALF APERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS UP MORE THANHALF A PERCENT.NEW TECHNOLOGY MAY SOON LET YOUPAY FOR THINGS USING YOUR FACE.A COMPANY CALLED 'POP I-D'DEVELOPED A SYSTEM THATRECOGNIZES A CUSTOMER'S FACE.IT PAYS A BILL USING THEACCOUNT ATTACHED TO IT...AND SENDS A TEXT TO THE PERSONCONFIRMING PAYMENT.THE COMPANY SAYS...THE DEVICES CAN ALSO BE USED BYEMPLOYERS TO HAVE EMPLOYEESSCAN IN TO THEIR JOBS EVERYDAY...OR FOR STUDENTS ENTERINGSCHOOOL.WELLS FARGO WILL PAY.....NEARLY -8- MILLION DOLLARS.....IN "BACK-PAY".....AFTER BEING ACCUSED OFDISCRIMINATION!!!ACCORDING TO "THE DEPARTMENT OFLABOR"...THE BANK DISCRIMINATEDAGAINST.....MORE THAN....-34- THOUSAND....AFRICAN AMERICANS.IN ADDITION TO PAYING.....BACK WAGES...THE BANK WILL ALSO PROVIDE.....- 5- HUNDRED -80- AFFECTEDAPPLICANTS.....WITH NEW JOB OPPORTUNITIES.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."THE CLARK COUNTY CREDITUNION"..AS BUSINESSES STRUGGLE THROUGHTHE PANDEMIC...





