Lee County parents voicing opposition to masks in the classroom

ONLY CLOSE SCHOOLS IF THEY AREADVISED TO BY THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH.PARENTS GETTING ANGRY ATTONIGHT’S LEE COUNTY SCHOOLBOARD MEETING.LESS THAN A WEEK AWAY FROM THESTART OF THE SCHOOL YEAR ANDPARENTS SPOKE OUT AGAINSTREOPENING PLANS AND A MASKMANDATE FOR STUDENTS.FOX 4’S MIANA MASSEY WENT TOTONIGHT’S MEETING.

SHE JOINS USLIVE WITH WHAT THOSE PARENTS’MESSAGE.

MIANA?MANY PARENTS AT TONIGHTS MEETINGSAY THEY AREN’T HAVING IT...VOICING FRUSTRATIONS OVER THELACK OF THEIR FREEDOM TO CHOOSEBUT LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARDMEMBERS STILL STANDING FIRM ONTHEIR DECISION TO MANDATE MASKSFOR STUDENTS WHILE ON SCHOOLCAMPUSESTHE DISTRICT ENFORCING STRICTREGULATIONS AS THEY PLAN TOREOPEN FOR THE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR"if we are going to havestudents in our school we needthem to follow all precautionsand wear masks"LEE COUNTY PROVIDING MULTIPLELEARNING OPTIONS TO ENSURE THESAFTEY OF THEIR OVER 90 THOUSANDSTUDENTS.BUT SOME PARENTS DISAGREE WITHTHE MANDATE TO REQUIRE MASKS FORON CAMPUS LEARNING."I have never asked you toparent my children nor have arelinquished my authority foryou to govern my children"THIS MOTHER HAS FOUR CHILDREN INTHE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM,SHE SAYS NEITHER OF THE OPTIONSWORK FOR EACH OF HER CHILDREN’SINDIVIDUAL NEEDS."we are mandating things uponall of these students in ablanket which we don’t hall fitin a box"SOME PARENTS SAYING ITSUNCONSTITUTIONALTHE DISTRICTSHOULDN’T HAVE THE ABLITY TOTAKE AWAY A PARENTS FREEDOM OFCHOICE"the lee county school districtis charged with educating thestudents they are not chargedwith keeping them safeBUTTED