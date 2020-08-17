Donald Trump 'will not rest' until he helps those impacted by pandemic, Melania Trump says
Melania Trump acknowledged the pain of lives lost and families upended by thepandemic while speaking at the
Republican National Convention.
The first ladyled speakers including US President Donald Trump's children Tiffany and Ericas well as
Mike Pompeo at the scaled-back event.
