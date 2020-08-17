Global  
 

Donald Trump 'will not rest' until he helps those impacted by pandemic, Melania Trump says

Donald Trump 'will not rest' until he helps those impacted by pandemic, Melania Trump says

Donald Trump 'will not rest' until he helps those impacted by pandemic, Melania Trump says

Melania Trump acknowledged the pain of lives lost and families upended by thepandemic while speaking at the Republican National Convention.

The first ladyled speakers including US President Donald Trump's children Tiffany and Ericas well as Mike Pompeo at the scaled-back event.


Melania Trump urges unity, says Trump 'best' for US

 First lady Melania Trump portrayed her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader in a Rose Garden address Tuesday night. She also called on Americans to..
US election: Melania speaks on Trump's behalf, addresses Covid death toll

 First lady Melania Trump portrayed her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader in a Rose Garden address Tuesday night as President Donald Trump turned to..
Kentucky GOP AG condemns Joe Biden's race record

 Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Black voters are not monolithic, as Joe Biden once implied, and is urging others to join him in..
Eric Trump: Proud of what my dad is doing for US

 Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons, made his case for his father's reelection on Tuesday, the second night of the Republican National Convention...
Melania Trump speaks at RNC about COVID-19 toll and calls for unity

 First lady Melania Trump used her Republican National Convention speech to offer sympathy for COVID-19 victims, while also acknowledging the racial unrest..
Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania [Video]

Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania

Speaking about her husband in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump said no matter the amount of "negative or false media headlines," President Trump "will not lose focus on you."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at RNC from Jerusalem

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the Republican National Convention via video from Jerusalem. Just last month, Pompeo warned State Department employees in..
Eric Trump in RNC speech tries to draw contrast between his father and Biden

 President Trump's son Eric spoke on the second night of the Republican National Convention, trying to draw a contrast between his father and Joe Biden. But Trump..
Pompeo defies precedent, backs Trump in RNC speech

 Mike Pompeo plunged into the heart of the 2020 presidential race Tuesday with a speech supporting Donald Trump's reelection. (Aug. 25)
 
RNC takeaways night 2: Melania Trump speaks of 'harsh reality' of racial unrest, Pompeo stirs controversy

 Republicans sought to show a softer side to Donald Trump, with remarks from a Maine lobsterman, a Wisconsin dairy farmer and first lady Melania Trump.
Republican Convention: Pompeo speech labelled an 'abuse of office'

 The United States' top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, has been accused of an "absolutely disgraceful" abuse of office by Joe Biden's campaign after he agreed to speak..
Melania: 'Donald Trump Has Not, Will Not Lose Focus on You'

Striking key notes on family, drug addiction, and relentless attacks on the Trump administration,...
Melania Trump twice refuses to take Donald's hand in awkward Air Force One clip

Well, that’s awkward. A new video has emerged of Melania Trump refusing to take the hand of her...
Melania Trump Closes Out 2nd Night Of RNC [Video]

Melania Trump Closes Out 2nd Night Of RNC

Night two of the Republican National Convention contained more surprises from President Donald Trump, reports Pat Kessler (2:55).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 25, 2020

Melania: Trump won't 'rest' until there's a COVID-19 cure [Video]

Melania: Trump won't 'rest' until there's a COVID-19 cure

Speaking before a largely maskless audience in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden at the virtual RNC on Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump said her husband wouldn't "rest" until there's a..

First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Speak On Day 2 Of RNC [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Speak On Day 2 Of RNC

On Day 2 of the Republican National Convention, First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to urge for a second term for President Donald Trump.

