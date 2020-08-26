Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s
Covid vaccine phase 2 trials begin in India | 6 administered Covishield | Oneindia News

Phase 2 trials of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University began on Tuesday at India's Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune.

On Wednesday, 6 volunteers were administered a dose of the vaccine after their RT PCR and anti-body tests were cleared.

The vaccine, named Covishield in India, is so far the most promising of the 150 vaccines being watched by the global community.

