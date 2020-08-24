Global  
 

First Lady, Trump Family Center Stage At GOP Convention

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
President Trump's family took to the stage on the second night of the Republican convention.

Natalie Brand reports on Tuesday night's highlights.


Melania Trump urges end to unrest, calls on country to ‘come together’ in convention address

First lady Melania Trump took center stage on the second night of the Republican National Convention
FOXNews.com

Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention begins

Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention begins CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term...
WorldNews


noxa_nonne

🖤Noxa Nonne🖤 RT @McKaylaRoseJ: Not only is the first lady absolutely stunning but she can give a beautiful speech! Her accent is captivating as well, ki… 13 seconds ago

hatchdent

K C RT @DisavowTrump20: The constant lies of Melania and the entire Trump family remind us of how crucial it is to restore dignity to the White… 42 seconds ago

cjstocksup

C S RT @Lrihendry: @realDonaldTrump My family loves President Trump, our First Lady and their family. You are God’s gift to America. We are g… 4 minutes ago

JournoWes

Wes Woods II RT @AP: First lady Melania Trump cast her husband as the best hope for America’s future in a Rose Garden address as President Trump turned… 11 minutes ago

nicholson_rm

Rita Nicholson @LindseyGrahamSC @MELANIATRUMP @FLOTUS Russian National Party of traitors, liars, cheaters & do nothings.Trump =… https://t.co/LCKjMKfstc 14 minutes ago

elihamon

Elisabeth B Hamon RT @HuffPost: Half of the key speakers at the #RNC2020 are members of the Trump family. Three of them are speaking tonight: First lady Mela… 16 minutes ago

LingWan91053282

王霖 RT @ABC: First lady Melania Trump: “I know I speak for my husband and the entire family when I say we have not forgotten the incredible peo… 17 minutes ago


Donald Trump 'will not rest' until he helps those impacted by pandemic, Melania Trump says [Video]

Donald Trump 'will not rest' until he helps those impacted by pandemic, Melania Trump says

Melania Trump acknowledged the pain of lives lost and families upended by thepandemic while speaking at the Republican National Convention. The first ladyled speakers including US President Donald..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania [Video]

Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania

Speaking about her husband in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump said no matter the amount of "negative or false media headlines," President..

Credit: Reuters Studio
RNC Night 2: First Lady Melania Trump Speaks Passionately About COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

RNC Night 2: First Lady Melania Trump Speaks Passionately About COVID-19 Pandemic

First lady Melania Trump closed out the evening with a speech that was perhaps the most open acknowledgment of the human toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic during this convention so far. She..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA