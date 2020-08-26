Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What young Republicans think of Trump

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:14s - Published
What young Republicans think of Trump

What young Republicans think of Trump

The BBC spoke to young Republicans in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump

The BBC spoke to young Republicans in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

moulanash

Seyed H.Moulana BBC News - RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/iP4LSKIV0e 58 seconds ago

denianggap

Deni Angga Prawira RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/VPh9fgwI1p https://t.co/aEPRriwPkF 7 minutes ago

Kean1S

S Kean 🇪🇺 BBC News - RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/6UkCQgZsuC @BBC did you correct these guys… https://t.co/VYWEnQHQkK 32 minutes ago

PeterBo49858290

Peter Bond RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump - BBC News https://t.co/XjfVWaAwGc 32 minutes ago

NewsApac

APAC News What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/XfO7rajGe3 41 minutes ago

mrmikecowan

Michael Cowan This is fascinating: What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/GPdPJNsvhX 45 minutes ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump - https://t.co/W2qrNAfVJz - #USPolitics #Vote #BidenHarris #Election2020 46 minutes ago

DoubleScoopsOk

D'Plorable Some Genzgop 'Republicans' talking to the BBC about Trump. https://t.co/jSMXTVc3hy @NickJFuentes 46 minutes ago