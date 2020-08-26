What young Republicans think of Trump
The BBC spoke to young Republicans in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.
Seyed H.Moulana BBC News - RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/iP4LSKIV0e 58 seconds ago
Deni Angga Prawira RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/VPh9fgwI1p https://t.co/aEPRriwPkF 7 minutes ago
S Kean 🇪🇺 BBC News - RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/6UkCQgZsuC @BBC did you correct these guys… https://t.co/VYWEnQHQkK 32 minutes ago
Peter Bond RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump - BBC News https://t.co/XjfVWaAwGc 32 minutes ago
APAC News What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/XfO7rajGe3 41 minutes ago
Michael Cowan This is fascinating: What young Republicans think of Trump https://t.co/GPdPJNsvhX 45 minutes ago
DIYPOTUS RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump - https://t.co/W2qrNAfVJz - #USPolitics #Vote #BidenHarris #Election2020 46 minutes ago
D'Plorable Some Genzgop 'Republicans' talking to the BBC about Trump.
https://t.co/jSMXTVc3hy
@NickJFuentes 46 minutes ago