Wisconsin unrest flares for third night over police shooting
Police in riot gear fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang rounds as they skirmished after dark with 300 to 400 demonstrators defying a dawn-to-dusk curfew outside a courthouse and adjacent park in downtown Kenosha.
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters during a thirdnight of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of ablack man whose attorney said had been left paralysed.
Blake, an unarmed 29-year-old Black man, was attempting to diffuse an altercation between two other people when he was shot in the back at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday in broad daylight.
Protesters and police clashed for the third night in a row in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night, over the shooting of Jacob Blake, and an armed group has turned out hoping to protect buildings. CBS 2's..
A day of peaceful protests escalated into a night of violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest comes in response to the shooting of a Black man by police. Jacob Blake is now said to be paralyzed from..