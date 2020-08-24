Global  
 

Wisconsin unrest flares for third night over police shooting

Police in riot gear fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang rounds as they skirmished after dark with 300 to 400 demonstrators defying a dawn-to-dusk curfew outside a courthouse and adjacent park in downtown Kenosha.


Police fire teargas after third night of unrest in Kenosha [Video]

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters during a thirdnight of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of ablack man whose attorney said had been left paralysed.

Three People Shot, One Fatally, on Third Night of Unrest in Kenosha, Wis.

 The violence occurred early Wednesday during a confrontation between demonstrators and a group of armed men as protests continued over the police shooting of..
Celebrities speak out in support of Jacob Blake after police shooting [Video]

Blake, an unarmed 29-year-old Black man, was attempting to diffuse an altercation between two other people when he was shot in the back at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday in broad daylight.

News24.com | Wisconsin unrest flares after black man shot in back by cops left paralysed, 'fighting for his life'

A black man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been left paralysed and 'fighting...
Jacob Blake shooting: Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency, Kenosha braces for 3rd night of unrest

The family of the Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, made an emotional plea for the...
Wisconsin Deploys National Guard as Police Shooting of Black Man Sparks Unrest

Wisconsin's governor on Monday deployed his state's National Guard to Kenosha following a night of...
Protests in Washington, D.C. Over police shooting [Video]

Protesters march through Washington, D.C. on Monday night (August 24) amid anger over the shooting of an unarmed black man. Unrest has exploded after a policeman was seen on video letting off seven..

Armed Group Turns Out During Third Night Of Protests In Kenosha [Video]

Protesters and police clashed for the third night in a row in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night, over the shooting of Jacob Blake, and an armed group has turned out hoping to protect buildings. CBS 2's..

Night Of Violence Follows Day Of Peaceful Protests In Wisconsin After Shooting Of Jacob Blake [Video]

A day of peaceful protests escalated into a night of violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest comes in response to the shooting of a Black man by police. Jacob Blake is now said to be paralyzed from..

