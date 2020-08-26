Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News

Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi calls key opposition Chief Ministers' meet to discuss issues surrounding NEET & JEE; Mamata Banerjee to attend opposition meet, Uddhav Thackeray stays away; Rahul Gandhi shreds govt over 'economic disaster' citing RBI report; Chinese envoy says Galwan clashes were 'unfortunate', working on talks; India in talks with Russia for 'Sputnik V' vaccine; Rhea Chakraborty has never consumed drugs, says lawyer after allegations sparked by phone chats; Raigad building collapse rescue operations finally end after 33 hours, 16 dead & more #PostponeJEE_NEET #CovidVaccine #RheaDrugChat


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PGI Rohtak to start phase-2 human clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine [Video]

PGI Rohtak to start phase-2 human clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine

Post Graduate Institute (PGI) Rohtak will start the phase-2 human clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine. “We got permission from Bharat Biotech to start a phase-2 human clinical trial..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
EJ Espresso | India rebuts PLA claims; Russia releases 1st batch of Sputnik V to public [Video]

EJ Espresso | India rebuts PLA claims; Russia releases 1st batch of Sputnik V to public

India today denied firing of shots at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months. In a strogly worded statement, the Indian Army..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:17Published
Warning shots at LAC, India says it was PLA: What happened | Oneindia News [Video]

Warning shots at LAC, India says it was PLA: What happened | Oneindia News

The India Army said thAT it was the Ppl Liberation army troops that fired warning shots at the Line of actual control engaging in violent maneuvres even as military diplomatic and political level talks..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:43Published