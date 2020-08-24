Usain Bolt self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the number of Covid tests in the capital will be doubled in the coming days. He said that a spike in Covid cases has been witnessed recently and hence 40,000 tests will now be conducted in the capital on a daily basis. Kejriwal added that their policy remains to identify and isolate and also said that the home isolation system has worked very well. The Chief Minister said that some rare cases were being reported where even recovered Covid patients were facing respiratory issue and said that his government would provide oxygen cylinders to people in such cases. Kejriwal also said that there was a need to enforce Covid preventive steps strictly and asked people not be complacent. He urged people to conduct tests in case of symptoms so that they do not end up transferring the infection to their near ones. He also said that people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing norms to battle Covid. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal chaired meeting on COVID-19 pandemic at his residence on August 26. Health Minister, Satyendar Jain and other officials also attended the meeting over the increase in number of COVID19 cases in the national capital. Health Minister, Satyendar Jain said, "Yesterday there were 1,544 covid cases in Delhi. 1155 patients recovered and 17 people died. Total covid positive cases are 1,64,071. Around 3,500 people are admitted in hospital. Our numbers are in 1000-2000 range as per now."
Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports CNN. Jamaica's Prime Minister says there will no special treatment though. A party was held for the former sprinter's recent 34th birthday. "The COVID test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms. It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive." Dr. Christopher Tufton Tufton is the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness. Many of his fans are praying for a speedy recovery.
Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has confirmed he is in quarantineas he awaits the result of a coronavirus test. The 34-year-old Jamaican, whoretired from sprinting in 2017, revealed on Monday that he underwent checks atthe weekend and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution despite having nosymptoms.
