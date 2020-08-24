Usain Bolt self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

‘Will conduct 40,000 tests per day’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid crisis in Delhi



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the number of Covid tests in the capital will be doubled in the coming days. He said that a spike in Covid cases has been witnessed recently and hence 40,000 tests will now be conducted in the capital on a daily basis. Kejriwal added that their policy remains to identify and isolate and also said that the home isolation system has worked very well. The Chief Minister said that some rare cases were being reported where even recovered Covid patients were facing respiratory issue and said that his government would provide oxygen cylinders to people in such cases. Kejriwal also said that there was a need to enforce Covid preventive steps strictly and asked people not be complacent. He urged people to conduct tests in case of symptoms so that they do not end up transferring the infection to their near ones. He also said that people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing norms to battle Covid. Watch the full video for all the details.

