Flooding caused by Storm Francis leaves roads in Wales submerged

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Storm Francis' heavy rains caused widespread flooding in Wales on Tuesday (August 25).

Footage filmed by @JudyCorbett shows the grounds surrounding Gwydir Castle completely submerged by rapid floodwater.

Further footage filmed in Beddgelert by @FfionEmlyn shows the Afon Glaslyn river overflowed.

The Met Office raised an amber warning from yellow as the storm barreled across the UK.

Rivers swelled and water overflowed to roads causing traffic chaos.

Homes and business establishments also were heavily affected by the flooding.




