Melania fights for husband's re-election Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:35s - Published 8 minutes ago Melania fights for husband's re-election First Lady Melania Trump took centre stage on the second day of the Republican convention, calling her husband the hope of America 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this James(Jim)Brooks 🦁 US election 2020: Melania Trump talks personal as she fights for her husband's re-election https://t.co/OZPDllLdaa.… https://t.co/iJp0FzxCSL 1 minute ago alan Bullion US election 2020: Melania Trump talks personal as she fights for her husband's re-election https://t.co/ZAlybaSYhL 39 minutes ago Nishi Sharma US election 2020: Melania Trump talks personal as she fights for her husband's re-election https://t.co/LfJbL5RkGJ 1 hour ago Akol John Bosco RT @SkyNews: US election 2020: Melania Trump talks personal as she fights for her husband's re-election https://t.co/MQLsbBUZ61 2 hours ago SkyNews US election 2020: Melania Trump talks personal as she fights for her husband's re-election https://t.co/MQLsbBUZ61 2 hours ago

