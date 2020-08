Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Marco to a hurricane Sunday afternoon, with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour.

NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a "major" Category 3 hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday morning. http://wfts.com/hurricane