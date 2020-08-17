Global  
 

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter

Michael Douglas has spoken out about racial injustice following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.


"SZN of Change" author Hannah Gordon uses NFL lessons in life journey

 San Francisco 49ers executive Hannah Gordon is taking the lessons she learned in the NFL and sharing them with readers in her new book, "SZN of Change." She..
CBS News

Black Lives Matter Protesters Face Off With Armored Truck In Wisconsin

 Wisconsin looks like a war zone, or Tiananmen Square ... Black Lives Matter protesters defiantly blocked an armored truck in the streets, until cops unleashed..
TMZ.com

St. Louis couple famous for pointing guns at protesters speak at RNC

 Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, addressed Republicans at the RNC. "Make no..
CBS News

1 shot dead and at least 2 injured in Kenosha during protests; police looking for man armed with a long gun

 Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin unrest flares for third night over police shooting

Wisconsin unrest flares for third night over police shooting

Police in riot gear fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang rounds as they skirmished after dark with 300 to 400 demonstrators defying a dawn-to-dusk curfew outside a courthouse and adjacent park in downtown Kenosha.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Jacob Blake: 'Three shot' during third night of Wisconsin unrest

 People are protesting in the US city over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.
BBC News
Wisconsin governor to boost Guard presence as unrest grows [Video]

Wisconsin governor to boost Guard presence as unrest grows

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:00Published

Seattle police officer tells Black Lives Matter protester he's resigning: 'You guys won'

A Seattle police officer was seen on video telling an apparent Black Lives Matter protester that he...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NaturalNews.com


Making the Black Lives Matter movement more accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing

Groups within the Black community are fighting to have their voices heard as part of the Black Lives...
CBS News - Published


Police fire teargas after third night of unrest in Kenosha

Police fire teargas after third night of unrest in Kenosha

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters during a thirdnight of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of ablack man whose attorney said had been left..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Protests in Washington, D.C. Over police shooting

Protests in Washington, D.C. Over police shooting

Protesters march through Washington, D.C. on Monday night (August 24) amid anger over the shooting of an unarmed black man. Unrest has exploded after a policeman was seen on video letting off seven..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published
Jacob Blake Paralyzed After He Was Shot By Wisconsin Police, Family Attorney Says

Jacob Blake Paralyzed After He Was Shot By Wisconsin Police, Family Attorney Says

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police in Wisconsin, is now paralyzed, family attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday. Blake is currently undergoing surgery and is..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:00Published