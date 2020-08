Trump family takes center stage at RNC Night 2

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:29s - Published 11 minutes ago

The second night of the Republican National Convention was one that featured three Trumps not named Donald.

IF THESE LAST TWO WEEKS HAVESHOWN US ANYTHING, THEPOLITICAL CONVENTIONS THIS YEARARE VERY DIFFERENT FROM YEARS'PAST.

TODAY IS THE THIRD DAYOF THE RNC WITH VICE PRESIDENTPENCE SPEAKING TONIGHT.

AS OURJOE ST.

GEORGE SHOWS US, THEREPUBLICAN APPROACH IS NOTSURPRISINGLY ANGERING SOMEDEMOCRATS.9:45 THE PRESIDENT OF THEUNITED STATES NIGHT TWO OF THEREPUBLICAN NATIONALCONVENTION, FEATURING SOMEUNCONVENTIONAL EVENTS.

2:06 IWILL PERFORM THE WORK THEPRESIDENT HOSTING ANATURALIZATION CEREMONY FROMINSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE WITHTHE MARINES 3:18 OKAY USINGHIS POWER AS PRESIDENT TOPARDON A BANK ROBBER TURNEDACTIVIST.

THE EVENING'SHIGHLIGHT?

AN ADDRESS FROM THEROSE GARDEN FROM FIRST LADYMELANIA TRUMP WHO SPOKE TOTHOSE PERSONALLY IMPACTED BYTHIS PANDEMIC.

7:39 I KNOWMANY PEOPLE ARE ANXIOUS SOMEFEEL HELPLESS I WANT YOU TOKNOW YOU ARE NOT ALONEREPUBLICANS FEATURING SPEAKERSFROM TWO SWING STATES INPARTICULAR .

4.52 GREAT STATEOF FLORIDA TWO FLORIDA ELECTEDOFFICIALS SPEAKING TWOBUSINESSOWNERS 331 ON A DAIRYFARMY IN LANDFORD WISCONSINFROM WISCONSIN INVITED ASWELL.

DEMOCRATS THROUGHOUT THENIGHT ONLINE CRITICIZING THEPRESIDENT FOR VIOLATING THEHATCH ACT BY USING THE WHITEHOUSE AS A POLITICAL BACKDROP.DEMOCRATIC MEMBERS OF CONGRESSARE INVESTIGATING WHETHERSECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEOBROKE ANY LAWS BY SPEAKINGFROM ISRAEL TONIGHT VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE TAKESCENTER STAGE WITH A SPEECHFROM FORT MCHENRY INBALTIMORE.

IN WASHINGTON IMJOE ST.