Chris Hemsworth wanted for a role in Mad Max prequel
Chris Hemsworth is reportedly wanted to play one of the male leads in the 'Mad Max' prequel.
Capital FM Kenya RT @TheSauceKe: Chris Hemsworth wanted for Mad Max prequel role https://t.co/fvwBvcOdhT 1 day ago
The Sauce Chris Hemsworth wanted for Mad Max prequel role https://t.co/fvwBvcOdhT 1 day ago
MSN International Edition Chris Hemsworth wanted for Mad Max prequel role https://t.co/MFTUKL7sqf 2 days ago
Daily Entertainment News Chris Hemsworth wanted for Mad Max prequel role - Chris Hemsworth is being lined for a role in the 'Mad Max' preque… https://t.co/crHo9uyjzA 3 days ago
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's relationship requires 'constant work'According to Elsa Pataky, her relationship with Chris Hemsworth still requires "constant work".
Chris Hemsworth going swimming with sharks for TV specialAvengers star Chris Hemsworth will be taking a deep dive to swim with sharks for a new National Geographic special.
Chris Hemsworth to front shark attack documentary for SharkFestChris Hemsworth is set to front a shark attack documentary for 2021's SharkFest, which will explore the recent increase of shark attacks in his home country Australia.