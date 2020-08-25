Global  
 

Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
The mother of a black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, holds a pressconference amid ongoing disturbances in the city.


Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Two Killed and One Injured Amid Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting

 Demonstrations turned tense, then violent early Wednesday on the streets of Kenosha, Wis.
NYTimes.com
Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter [Video]

Michael Douglas has spoken out about racial injustice following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

1 shot dead and at least 2 injured in Kenosha during protests; police looking for man armed with a long gun

 Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Jacob Blake: 'Three shot' during third night of Wisconsin unrest

 People are protesting in the US city over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.
BBC News

Jacob Blake's Mother: 'Healing,' Not 'Violence' or 'Destruction'

The mother of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, man who was shot in the back multiple times by...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •BBC News


'We really just need prayers': Jacob Blake's mother says son would be 'unpleased' with destruction in Kenosha

Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said her son...
USATODAY.com - Published

Attorney: Man shot by police is paralyzed

An attorney for Jacob Blake's family says the man shot by Wisconsin police is paralyzed and will need...
USATODAY.com - Published


Who Is Jacob Blake? [Video]

Jacob Blake has become the latest in a long list of police shooting victims. The 29-year-old black man grew up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago. CNN reports that he later moved to Kenosha..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin [Video]

Businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin boarded up their storefronts Tuesday following consecutive nights of vandalism, looting and fires in the area due to the Jacob Blake shooting.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 12:55Published
Packs of protesters gather in Washington D.C. after Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Protests against the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin have spread across America. Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African American was shot multiple times by police officers responding to a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published