Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end
The mother of a black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, holds a pressconference amid ongoing disturbances in the city.
The mother of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, man who was shot in the back multiple times by...
Newsmax - Published
Also reported by •BBC News
Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said her son...
USATODAY.com - Published
An attorney for Jacob Blake's family says the man shot by Wisconsin police is paralyzed and will need...
USATODAY.com - Published
Who Is Jacob Blake?
Jacob Blake has become the latest in a long list of police shooting victims. The 29-year-old black man grew up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago. CNN reports that he later moved to Kenosha..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
