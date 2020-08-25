Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end

The mother of a black man shot by police in Kenosha , Wisconsin , holds a pressconference amid ongoing disturbances in the city.

People are protesting in the US city over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight.

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter Michael Douglas has spoken out about racial injustice following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

An attorney for Jacob Blake's family says the man shot by Wisconsin police is paralyzed and will need...

Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said her son...

The mother of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, man who was shot in the back multiple times by...